Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Cut by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

