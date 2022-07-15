Settian Capital LP Acquires Shares of 42,000 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.3% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.