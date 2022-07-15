11,180 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,935,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $853,977,000 after buying an additional 391,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Shares of V opened at $205.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

