Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $205.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

