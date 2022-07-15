Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

XOM opened at $83.14 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

