Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.