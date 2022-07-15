Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03. The stock has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

