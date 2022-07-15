Comerica Bank Has $39.45 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

