The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

