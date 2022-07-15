Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have commented on V. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of V opened at $205.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.06. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.