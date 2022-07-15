Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,037 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

