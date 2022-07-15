Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,799 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $348.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

