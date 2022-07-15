Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $145.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

