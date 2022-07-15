Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.