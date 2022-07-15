Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $693,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,654,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period.
In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $227.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.07 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
