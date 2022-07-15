Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $938,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 12,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $234.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

