Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $175.97 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.18.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

