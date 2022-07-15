Krilogy Financial LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $98.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.46 and a fifty-two week high of $129.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.99.

