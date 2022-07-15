15,434 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,631,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,217,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,041,000.

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

