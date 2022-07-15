Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,214.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

TCBK opened at $44.79 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

