Krilogy Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,480 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

