Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2,360.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 241,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV opened at $27.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

