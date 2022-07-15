Krilogy Financial LLC Has $847,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,247,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after acquiring an additional 192,622 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.52 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock valued at $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.