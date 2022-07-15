Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.