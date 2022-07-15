Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

