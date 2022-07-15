AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

