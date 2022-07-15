Patten Group Inc. Trims Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

