Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

