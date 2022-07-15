The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

