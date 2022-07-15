Patten Group Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

