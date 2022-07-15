Patten Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,312 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 263,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

