VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

