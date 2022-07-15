Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.77 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

