Patten Group Inc. Sells 777 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NYSE PHM opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

