Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $189.79 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.28.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

