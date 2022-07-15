Patten Group Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $116.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

