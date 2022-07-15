Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $954.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

