Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES opened at $4.50 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.