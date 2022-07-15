Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,776,000 after acquiring an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after acquiring an additional 414,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

TELUS stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.08%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

