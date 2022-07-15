LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Position Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in LendingClub by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $520,885. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.