Patten Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

