Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELL. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

