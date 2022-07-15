Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TSQ stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $140.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.96 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

