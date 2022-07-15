Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 293,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after buying an additional 302,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after buying an additional 423,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,312,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 2,135,548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,009,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

In other Laureate Education news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 114,889 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,315,479.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,986 shares of company stock worth $5,717,032. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.04 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Laureate Education Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.