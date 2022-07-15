iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after acquiring an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.