Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,327 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.20 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

