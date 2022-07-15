Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,390 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arista Networks by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.55.

NYSE ANET opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

