Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) by 320.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,538 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 330.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 547,473 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

