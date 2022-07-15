Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.70. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

