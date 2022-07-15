Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLYM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $693.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

